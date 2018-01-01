New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Five Takeaways from Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen's press conference

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

The Mets introduced Brodie Van Wagenen as their new GM on Tuesday at Citi Field. Here are five takeaways, including plans for the Mets' analytics department and the future of Jacob deGrom.

Tweets