New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1010484988

Mets new GM wants to keep deGrom long term

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 7m

The New York Mets named former player agent Brodie Van Wagenen their new general manager at a press conference on Tuesday, and the front-office boss says he'd like to keep Cy Young candidate Jacob deGrom in the Big Apple long term."I believe Jacob deGrom.

Tweets