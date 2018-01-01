New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-55ac32cac827ffa5559f354ef60ac8a4_crop_exact

Top Takeaways from Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen's 1st Press Conference

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 3m

The New York Mets introduced new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen Tuesday and he used his press conference to convert fans that were unsure of the hire. "We will win now. We will win in the future," Van Wagenen told reporters ...

Tweets