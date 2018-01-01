New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Top Takeaways from Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen's 1st Press Conference
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 3m
The New York Mets introduced new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen Tuesday and he used his press conference to convert fans that were unsure of the hire. "We will win now. We will win in the future," Van Wagenen told reporters ...
Tweets
-
Who should be the Mets' catcher next year? https://t.co/4zY6qNaM2eTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MandelSNY: deGrom, relationship with ownership, front office support, offseason priorities all discussed on #BVWNNY at 6pm.… https://t.co/sirXfqQDMpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeff Wilpon says new GM Brodie Van Wagenen will say who stays and who goes https://t.co/6JuvTnVgeY via… https://t.co/UC40jN6GdEBlogger / Podcaster
-
A plus for the BVW hire. He’s tight with Jeff Wilpon, and with all the talk today about “investing” in players, sco… https://t.co/Vuid68kWgKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
BVW is very smart, knows baseball and the business-side of the sport. But also needs experienced GM-types on his st… https://t.co/DF7aBGXAjQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeff Wilpon said it was up to BVW to decide the futures of Minaya, Ricco and Ricciardi. BVW said its Day 1, all thr… https://t.co/69PwjgI0PWBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets