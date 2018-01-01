New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen on WFAN: 'I got a team I think we can compete with'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 23m
In his first day as the Mets' new GM, Brodie Van Wagenen was full of optimism as he looked to the future of the organization. And that optimism continued into his radio interview with Mike Francesa on WFAN.
Tweets
-
New GM Wags has a message for Mets fans. https://t.co/voY5sVqKBOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Shannon_Hogan: Thanks to all who reached out tonight after an emotional start to the #isles #LetsGoPens game. This is a tough one… https://t.co/tUNyVRDkA1Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Islanders roll past the Penguins https://t.co/n1MU4foC6nBlogger / Podcaster
-
I can't believe the Texas Rangers interviewing someone named 'Stubby Clapp' to be their manager hasn't gotten more attention......TV / Radio Personality
-
-
Column: on Day 1, Van Wagenen identifies the #1 hurdle he must clear as #Mets GM: usher in a “culture of positivity… https://t.co/fan9AkBjcWBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets