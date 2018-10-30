New York Mets

New York Mets SS Amed Rosario to play in Japan All-Star Series

by: Billy McInerney Elite Sports NY 8m

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario has been named to the MLB's roster for the Japan All-Star Series in November.

