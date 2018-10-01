New York Mets
New Mets GM gets grilled by radio host Mike Francesa
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 17m
New Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen got his introduction to the New York sports media in an unpleasant way. Van Wagenen did an interview with New York sports radio host Mike Francesa on WFAN Tuesday and was completely grilled. Francesa did not sugarcoat...
