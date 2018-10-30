New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Ap_18296006594290-e1540579638302

Report: Brodie Van Wagenen divested himself of interests from agency

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 4m

New Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has reportedly divested himself of his previous business interests with Creative Artists Agency. Van Wagenen represented current Mets Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaar…

Tweets