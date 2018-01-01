New York Mets

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen on WFAN: 'I got a team I think we can compete with'

by: SNY Yahoo Sports 16m

In his first day as the Mets' new GM, Brodie Van Wagenen was full of optimism as he looked to the future of the organization. And that optimism continued into his radio interview with Mike Francesa on WFAN.

