New York Mets

Mets Merized

Realmuto Wants Out Of Miami, Should Be Top Mets Priority

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 19m

The best free agent catcher on the free agent market this offseason is Yasmani Grandal -- But he is not the best catcher available.Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has been expected to b

Tweets