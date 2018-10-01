New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Francesca Goes After Mets New GM in Bizarre Interview
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 5m
Brodie Van Wagenen was introduced as the Mets new GM yesterday, as we all know, but afterward spent about 20 minutes getting interviewed by Mike Francesca of WFAN.That interview did not go nea
Tweets
-
TV / Radio Network
-
Sandy Alderson's final day with the Mets is today https://t.co/8dpX3ZeIvCTV / Radio Network
-
Mets Ticket Stub Moments cap for the Piazza Home Run game https://t.co/nB9KRgLgt0Blogger / Podcaster
-
#yankees deserve this... unlikeable Brands eventually get their due"We scored 16 at Yankee Stadium.. Suck on it." - Alex Cora https://t.co/j0mKA1rfpaBlogger / Podcaster
-
This Halloween @RowdythePony wont be traveling by broomstick. When he needs to fly he thinks BGM! Great time at Tri… https://t.co/sg4RQfMsMxMinors
-
The Mets’ hiring of ex-agent Brodie Van Wagenen is another strange choice for one of the league’s most unpredictabl… https://t.co/PPpoQJY4rbNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets