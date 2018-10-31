New York Mets

Mets Ticket Stub Moments cap for the Piazza Home Run game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 17m

Man no matter what I do I can’t get away from “the Piazza Home Run” (my personal choice, an unpopular one, for most over-rated Mets moment of all time). Anyway, there is a series of Ticket Stub Moment caps and I added Mets to the search term and found...

