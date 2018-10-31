New York Mets

Metstradamus
Brodie-van-wagenen

Brodie's Clean Slate

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m

I just don’t know about Brodie Van Wagenen. That statement comes off as me being contrary to a whole bunch of people that like him, while keeping up my grumpy Met fan persona. (I mean, it&#82…

Tweets