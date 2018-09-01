New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob DeGrom Projected To Earn $12.9 Million In 2019
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 11s
Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, Mets ace and presumptive 2018 NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is projected to earn $12.9 million in 2019 by MLB Trade Rumors. He more than earned his $7.4 milli
Tweets
-
Breaking: DJ Durkin is gone #maryland https://t.co/FWAltrPiiQBlogger / Podcaster
-
The 2018 Mets gave us candy corn and Kit Kat moments to remember #LGM #HappyHalloween https://t.co/yQ9XrSKF2LBlogger / Podcaster
-
Which bad Mets moment is the scariest of all? #LGM #HappyHalloween https://t.co/APmNqVhnqmBlogger / Podcaster
-
These modern Mets are some of the most nightmarish still haunting our dreams #LGM #HappyHalloween https://t.co/qzGWK1djmLBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @kstrauss11: Ever wonder what REALLY scares @Mets fans (aside from wondering what the Opening Day lineup will look like next yea… https://t.co/TVmIh0l0WsBlogger / Podcaster
-
From an analytics push to a focus on keeping Jacob deGrom, here's what we learned from Brodie Van Wagenen's press c… https://t.co/uk9iH2LHiSTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets