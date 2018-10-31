New York Mets

Call To The Pen
1037474636

New York Mets: Comparing Jacob deGrom to the greats

by: Bill Felber Fansided: Call To The Pen 1m

How Jacob deGrom's 2018 season for the New York Mets compares with the best pitching seasons in baseball history Jacob deGrom’s 2018 season for the New Y...

Tweets