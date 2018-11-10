New York Mets
10/31 Winter League Results: Scorpions Offense Struggling
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Merized Online
Arizona Fall League (AFL)Mesa Solar Sox 4 - 2 Surprise SaguarosGlendale Desert Dogs 12 - 6 Salt River RaftersPeoria Javelinas 6 - 0 Scottsdale Scorpions1B Peter Alonso: 0-for-3, .250/.3
