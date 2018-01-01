New York Mets

Mets Minors

Winter League Recap: Two Mets Prospects Drafted into Puerto Rican League

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 12m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Mesa Solar Sox 4 – 2 Surprise SaguarosGlendale Desert Dogs 12 – 6 Salt River RaftersPeoria Javelinas 6 – 0 Scottsdale Scorpions1B Peter Alonso: 0-for-3,

Tweets