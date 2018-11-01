New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10984278

Report: John Ricco, J.P. Ricciardi Could Leave New York Mets' Front Office

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

One of the first orders of business for the New York Mets’ 13th General Manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, is to put together a staff of people he wants to work with. Manager Mickey Callaway will b…

Tweets