New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-11-01-at-1.24.39-pm-1

In baseball 2 for 3 is great. In new T7L Mets caps…it’s good enough.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 39m

The T-Shirt guy has been making some new caps.  Exciting. First up we have the Black Pillbox Cap. I know you think you know what I will say…. …well you are wrong.  Now I will point out that $36 is quite possibly a crime against humanity, but I think that’

Tweets