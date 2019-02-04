New York Mets

Mets Merized
Travis-darnaud

Mets Should Non-Tender Travis D’Arnaud

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

One position the New York Mets need to upgrade this offseason is catcher after the group of Kevin Plawecki, Travis d'Arnaud, Tomas Nido, Devin Mesoraco and Jose Lobaton disappointed during the 201

Tweets