Be a decent person, donate a coat at the Mets Coat Drive on November 14

Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police

My friends the Mets would like you to know about this important cause… So look, let’s be real.  You and I are fortunate.  We sped $36 on Mets Caps Nonsense.   Other people are cold.  They could use a new coat.   You have some coat you haven’t worn in...

