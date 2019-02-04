New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Cut

With Brodie Van Wagenen's win-now goal, Mets need to go all-out to sign Manny Machado

by: SNY Yahoo Sports 13m

New GM Brodie Van Wagenen expects the Mets to win now, he said Tuesday. In order to make that a reality, one of the first things he should do is go all-out to sign Manny Machado...

Tweets