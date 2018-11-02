New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets have three options with Jay Bruce in 2019
by: Nick Scheurer — Fansided: Rising Apple 6m
Last winter, the New York Mets made a mistake by bringing Jay Bruce back. This year, they need to figure out a better plan with him. So, you're the GM of t...
Tweets
-
Mets Morning News: Are you for Realmuto? https://t.co/OydTGEwP1lBlogger / Podcaster
-
Poll shows people think the 2019 Mets will be better than Creed IIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don't expect the #Mets to get Manny Machado or Bryce Harper @Ackert_Kristie's free agency primer »… https://t.co/0ZS1iNwYnqNewspaper / Magazine
-
Should Mets go all-in on a trade for J.T. Realmuto or sign a free agent catcher? https://t.co/q1wJLU9IdUTV / Radio Network
-
Remember this absolute MOON SHOT from the 2018 Futures Game? @Mets prospect @PeterAlonso20 joins us NEXT on… https://t.co/u9mBse2Dn0TV / Radio Network
-
What to do with that $100 million? https://t.co/olcPjgFZ9jBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets