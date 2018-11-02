New York Mets

Morning Laziness: could a photo of Noah Syndergaard with a car mean the Mets are extending his contract?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

SLACKISH REACTION: Sorry, I thought I would go with some Mets Blog style COULD click bait.  I mean, I guess this photo COULD mean Noah is being extended by the new GM, but it could just be a photo of a guy with a car.   View this post on Instagram  ...

