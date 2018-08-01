New York Mets

Mets Minors
Desmond-lindsay-e1534421850991-435x309

Winter League Recap: Lindsay Picks Up Hit in Rare Start

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 15m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Surprise Saguaros 5 - 4 Mesa Solar SoxSalt River Rafters 14 - 3 Glendale Desert DogsPeoria Javelinas 4 - 2 Scottsdale ScorpionsCF Desmond Lindsay: 1-for-3, 2 K,

Tweets