New York Mets

Mets Merized
Josh-donaldson

MMO Free Agent Profile: Josh Donaldson, 3B

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 8m

Josh DonaldsonPosition: 3BBats/Throws: R/RAge: 12/8/1985 (32)Traditional Stats: .246/.352/.449, 14 2B, 8 HR, 23 RBIAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 1.3 fWAR, 117 wRC+, .203 ISO, 1 DRSA yea

Tweets