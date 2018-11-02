New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
I would like to see Curtis Granderson on the 2019 Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 15m
I was thinking about Curtis Granderson last night. I really like Curtis Granderson. Anytime you see an article about Curtis it is because he is doing something good. He’s raising money, or volunteering, or working with children. He’s an all-around good.
Tweets
-
RT @MetsMerized: New Post: MMO Free Agent Profile: Josh Donaldson, 3B https://t.co/tNMS1775ST #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Dodgers Will Extend Qualifying Offer to Grandal https://t.co/PD5V6dnUgD #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Angels new hitting coach is Jeremy ReedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EricFisherSBJ: Today at 5 PM ET is MLB qualifying offer deadline for eligible free agents. Offers (mean of top 125 player salaries… https://t.co/TXhMyYLYOMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @benshpigel: The good folks over at @30newsletter lobbed me some questions about journalism, food and my favorite player on the… https://t.co/QWvzbT4BsgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Bucks asked Mike Budenholzer to stop interviewing once they decided to chase him as their new coach. He didn't… https://t.co/BTNn6PKRU5Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets