New York Mets

Mets Merized
Manny-machado-1-560x423

Heyman’s Free Agent Predictions Have Harper, Machado Going Big

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 8m

Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports released his annual free agent predictions and this year he decided to do a whopping 131 of them.Heyman also has a one baseball expert that makes his predictions o

Tweets