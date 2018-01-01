New York Mets

Yoenis Cespedes, Travis d'Arnaud among Mets reinstated to 40-man roster

The Mets announced some roster moves on Friday, that included reinstating players like Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d'Arnaud back to the 40-man roster.

