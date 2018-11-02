New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Alonso aims to win job as Mets first baseman

by: N/A MLB: Mets 16m

NEW YORK -- Doubtless, new Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen will spend much of his offseason looking outside the organization for help, in the bullpen and elsewhere on the roster. Yet one of the most significant questions Van Wagenen faces is in-ho

Tweets