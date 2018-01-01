New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
SEE IT: Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is back on social media
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 20m
With all the recent events of making him the Mets new GM, Brodie Van Wagenen is back on Twitter.
Tweets
-
RT @WaxPackGods: The Darryl Strawberry Baseball Card that Turned Traded Sets into a Hobby Phenomenon https://t.co/QBkjK3AAT4 #BaseballCards #ToppsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brooklyn let this one slip away https://t.co/gCGMQfkL3UBlogger / Podcaster
-
The free agency prediction bonanza. 131 names, and what they’ll get. An expert weighs in, and so do I https://t.co/nP5bH7t2WXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
BTW. Helluva job by Paige from Newark Terminal A @united Club, who did everything she could to make sure I’m gonna… https://t.co/PNashwXxX5TV / Radio Personality
-
I would like to see Curtis Granderson on the 2019 Mets https://t.co/CT4WQhKatoBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrianNeedsaNap: Come out and join us! We’ll be drinking beer and podcasting, two of life’s greatest pleasures. Come talk Mets baseb… https://t.co/HdkJEUeng9Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets