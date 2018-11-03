New York Mets

Usatsi_11324201

Qualifying Offers Could Shape New York Mets' Free Agency Strategy

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 17m

The free agency period in baseball kicked off last night, and the New York Mets figure to be busy. New GM Brodie Van Wagenen made it clear earlier this week that they plan to be in on nearly every …

