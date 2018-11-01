New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nationals Ink Reliever Trevor Rosenthal to One-Year Deal
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 3h
According to Washington Nationals' beat reporter, Jesse Dougherty, the team has signed right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a one-year deal, with a conditional option for a second.Joel Sh
Tweets
-
RT @DukeCastiglione: The trip to Cagaus is being televised live here in Puerto Rico. The crowd here in Cagaus loving it! #wcvb @ac13alex https://t.co/azsJB3IVT4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DukeCastiglione: And @ac13alex has taken the stage #WcvbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/E8u3xYgidm A case why Machado to the #Mets makes more sense than #Yankees — and why even this ownership might do it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It's fall, y'allBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BackAftaThis: Caller asks Francesa if new #Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is on the hot seat. ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Watch @Mets prospect @PeterAlonso20 take the field in the @MLBazFallLeague Fall Stars Game tonight at 8pm ET on MLB… https://t.co/zKVkzpw5ydTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets