New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets' Peter Alonso blasts solo homer, Andres Gimenez gets two at-bats in AFL Fall Stars game

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 26m

Mets 1B prospect Peter Alonso hit a solo home run on a 103 MPH fastball in the first inning of the Arizona Fall League's Fall Stars game on Saturday.

Tweets