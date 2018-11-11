New York Mets

Mets Merized

11/3 Winter League Results: Alonso Goes Deep in Fall Stars Game

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 19m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)AFL West All-Stars 7 - 6 AFL East All-Stars1B Peter Alonso: 1-for-2, 3 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB, KSS Andres Gimenez: 0-for-2, KWith new Mets general manager Brodie V

