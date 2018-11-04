New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Laziness: good look NYC Marathoners!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
SLACKISH REACTION: Best of luck to today’s marathoners, none of which are reading Mets Police this morning, but good luck anyway. Have a great run! I wanted to run (again) this year – I did 2013 – but I had to shut it down over injury. So I am envious.
Tweets
-
We’ve teamed up with @newyorkcares for our annual Holiday #CoatDrive presented by @UHC. ?: @MetsTeamStore at… https://t.co/AcG2fcKhLZOfficial Team Account
-
The injuries were described as “life-threatening” https://t.co/X648FVU4CMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Espngreeny: #Jets commit their first stupid, mindless penalty of the game. It won’t be the last.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Memo to #Mets fans: Quit dreaming about Manny Machado & Bryce Harper and take a look at other free agency options »… https://t.co/CCaARDPtYjNewspaper / Magazine
-
“They both stink.” - 89 year old Greek immigrant grandfather’s commentary of #NYJvsMIABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Video scout internship positions are open for the 2019 season. Primary duties include - scoring games - checking a… https://t.co/rAPMy6fgQ6Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets