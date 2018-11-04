New York Mets
Did Mets prospect Peter Alonso actually hit that HR? Watch the video
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 26m
Scully, watch this video. Yes Mulder, that’s Mets prospect Peter Alonso hitting a home run in the Fall Star Game. I read about it on the Amazin’ Apple Insiderized Mets Blog Report this morning. Wait, you read the AAIMBR? Yes, why? Never mind. Did you...
