New York Mets

Mets Minors
Alonso-walk-off-e1539167359502-435x315

Winter League Recap: Alonso Flashes Power, Defense in Fall Stars Game

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 11m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)AFL West All-Stars 7 – 6 AFL East All-Stars1B Peter Alonso: 1-for-2, 3 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB, KSS Andres Gimenez: 0-for-2, KWith new Mets general manager Brod

Tweets