Right-Handed Hitting Alonso Will Help Balance Mets Lineup

by: Rich Coutinho Mets Merized Online 14m

New York Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso has hit wherever he has played. More importantly, when pitchers have tried to adjust to his power-laden swing he has worked around these adjustments

