Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen: 'I think that you can't be afraid to win'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
In Brodie Van Wagenen's case, he wasn't the candidate that tried to win over the Wilpons by saying exactly what they would want to hear. Instead, he told them what they needed to hear.
