11/4 Winter League Results: RHP Tim Peterson Showcasing Dominance For Dominican League

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 26m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)No Games ScheduledMexican Pacific League (LMP)Tomateros de Culiacan 9 - 8 Charros de JaliscoYaquis de Obregon 4 - 3 Mayos de NavojoaAguilas de Mexicali 6 - 3 Venad

