Former Mets star Edgardo Alfonzo to attend 2019 Queens Baseball Convention
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 11m
The fine folks over at the Queens Baseball Convention have announced Edgardo Alfonzo as one of this year’s features guests. Fonzie joins the previously announced Keith Hernandez. It is shaping up to be quite a day coming in January! Details here. ...
