Former Mets star Edgardo Alfonzo to attend 2019 Queens Baseball Convention

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

The fine folks over at the Queens Baseball Convention have announced Edgardo Alfonzo as one of this year’s features guests.  Fonzie joins the previously announced Keith Hernandez.  It is shaping up to be quite a day coming in January! Details here.  ...

