New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Edgardo Alfonzo to appear at Queens Baseball Convention (QBC)
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
Edgardo Alfonzo, one of the best Mets of the late-90s/early 2000s, will be appearing at the 2019 Queens Baseball Convention (QBC), it was announced Monday. Alfonzo will be joining Keith Hernandez at the event.
Tweets
-
This is remarkable piece of multimedia journalism by @ShellyBradbury and the @PittsburghPG. It is also remarkably s… https://t.co/FEUjUo2ZPeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: GM’s to Consider Eliminating Trade Waivers, Switch to Uniform Deadline https://t.co/RMxXwrmiWE #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
General managers are rolling into Carlsbad, Calif. today for the GM Meetings. Brodie Van Wagenen and his Mets crew… https://t.co/cKbbH3l2JcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Talking Gold Gloves with @Mike_Ferrin @Jim_Duquette on @MLBNetworkRadio Sirius XM in a few minutes. Check it out!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
How is that possible when the over/under is 7?The Jets are an 8-point favorite against the Bills, per Westgate. Can they score eight points? #JetsTV / Radio Personality
-
How iOS that possible when the over/under is 7?The Jets are an 8-point favorite against the Bills, per Westgate. Can they score eight points? #JetsTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets