Edgardo Alfonzo to appear at Queens Baseball Convention (QBC)

Edgardo Alfonzo, one of the best Mets of the late-90s/early 2000s, will be appearing at the 2019 Queens Baseball Convention (QBC), it was announced Monday. Alfonzo will be joining Keith Hernandez at the event.

