New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Harper Sweepstakes Nearing Kickoff
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 21m
Good morning, Mets fans, and welcome to today's edition of the hot stove rumor roundup! Despite a relatively quiet weekend on the free agent market, the waters surrounding a few frontline free age
Tweets
-
This is remarkable piece of multimedia journalism by @ShellyBradbury and the @PittsburghPG. It is also remarkably s… https://t.co/FEUjUo2ZPeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: GM’s to Consider Eliminating Trade Waivers, Switch to Uniform Deadline https://t.co/RMxXwrmiWE #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
General managers are rolling into Carlsbad, Calif. today for the GM Meetings. Brodie Van Wagenen and his Mets crew… https://t.co/cKbbH3l2JcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Talking Gold Gloves with @Mike_Ferrin @Jim_Duquette on @MLBNetworkRadio Sirius XM in a few minutes. Check it out!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
How is that possible when the over/under is 7?The Jets are an 8-point favorite against the Bills, per Westgate. Can they score eight points? #JetsTV / Radio Personality
-
How iOS that possible when the over/under is 7?The Jets are an 8-point favorite against the Bills, per Westgate. Can they score eight points? #JetsTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets