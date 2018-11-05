New York Mets
Mets fire hitting coach with more changes coming
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 14m
A team that finished 23rd in the majors with 676 runs scored has found its fall guy. Pat Roessler will not be back as Mets hitting coach. Roessler had been with the team since the 2015 season,
