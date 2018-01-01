New York Mets
Mets are not retaining hitting coach Pat Roessler: Report
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 12m
The Mets will not be retaining hitting coach Pat Roessler for the 2019 season. Roessler took over for Kevin Long prior to the 2018 season.
