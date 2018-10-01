New York Mets

Mets Merized


Van Wagenen’s Deal With Mets is Four Years, $10 Million

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 23m

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, new GM Brodie Van Wagenen’s contract with the New York Mets is over four years, and worth $10 million.As reported last week, the deal will run thr

