New York Mets

The Mets Police
Qbc-edgardo-katch

The Mets want you to know about Thursday’s Steven Matz bowling event

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

My friends the Mets sent me some information to share with you. Now, Mets Police readers know I already told you about this last week because I pay attention to things and don’t just write about Alonso HRs and give out grades for the 2018 season like the.

Tweets