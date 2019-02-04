New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morosi: Mets Signing Machado Is A ‘Remote Possibility’
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 50m
This week, the GM meetings will be taking place in San Diego. With that, comes plenty of trade talks and free agent rumors. Of course the most talked about story will be star free agents, shortsto
Tweets
-
Yesterday's Fizdale claim that he wants Knox to practice does not apply anymore. If doctors say Knox can play seems…Tim Hardaway Jr. is sore. He'll be active and they'll warm him up and seems like a game-time decision. Kevin Knox i… https://t.co/4q5ykVfmXNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tim Hardaway Jr. is sore. He'll be active and they'll warm him up and seems like a game-time decision. Kevin Knox i… https://t.co/4q5ykVfmXNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jonmorosi: At meetings this week, @MLB GMs expected to consider eliminating trade waivers and moving to a uniform trade deadli… https://t.co/OBkljUG0GDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Brodie Van Wagenen (@GMBVW) will meet with the media tonight at the GM meetings @ 7:00 PM. Stream it live on Facebo… https://t.co/DoQEnaTdhzBlogger / Podcaster
-
A manager having input into his coaching staff .. what a novel idea. #MetsMickey Callaway had limited input in the construction of his coaching staff last offseason, but will likely have mo… https://t.co/OmeaEo8eX4Minors
-
These look really fun. Love how they're including the WS patch and US flag on the 1990 version, and the all-blue 19… https://t.co/JVPCfm9yNsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets