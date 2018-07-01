New York Mets
Callaway to Have More Of A Say in Construction of Coaching Staff
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 8m
According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway will likely have more of a say in the construction of his coaching staff this time around, after having limited input la
