Mets' Peter Alonso can be Opening Day 1B, says Van Wagenen: 'I think he has a chance to be an impact player'

Mets prospect Peter Alonso has continued demolishing baseballs during the AFL after crushing 36 homers in the minors this season, and GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday that Alonso will have a chance to win the first base job in Spring Training.

